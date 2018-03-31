Kitchen Kemists members met March 8 at the Pleasant Grove UMC with Kay Pulley as hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Phyllis Millspaugh and she read the Thought of the Month, “A child, like your stomach, doesn’t need all you can afford to give it.”
Arts Place is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Blackford County Arts Center in Hartford City.
The Indiana Audubon Society is formally opposing the proposed Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) on property located next to The Nature Conservancy’s Efroymson Restoration at Kankakee Sands in Newton County.
In the class A boys basketball title game Saturday, Morristown rolled to an easy 89-60 victory over Southwood, while Oak Hill beat Forest Park 56-44 in the class 2A final.
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – Come to The Hoosier Gym in Knightstown to learn and be inspired to improve your skills at photographing the game of basketball.
Sports banquet honors Blackford athletes who filled the community with many ‘cheer’-ful times
The Blackford Junior High wrestling team finished off its season at Oak Hill recently by participating in the CIC JH Wrestling Championships. Evan Watt took 1st at 113 pounds. Ethan Gee finished 4th at 138 pounds. The team finished 8th overall.
The JH swim teams ended their seasons against Jay County. The girls made it interesting, but ultimately fell, 92-84. They finished their season 3-5. The boys were defeated 132-43 to finish 1-7. The co-ed team, which did not swim last night, finished a 2-0. The future looks bright for Bru…
What is economic development and how does it work in a small rural community? This seems to be the question on many minds within recent weeks. The Blackford County Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC) has decided at the benefit of clarity and transparency these questions should be an…
Tis the season for golf carts so get those carts out and get them inspected and the fee is still only $10. The new golf cart stickers are here and will be valid thru April 30, 2019. Golf carts are