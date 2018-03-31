Latest News

The Kitchen Kemists Homemakers Club

    Kitchen Kemists members met March 8 at the Pleasant Grove UMC with Kay Pulley as hostess.  The meeting was called to order by President Phyllis Millspaugh and she read the Thought of the Month, “A child, like your stomach, doesn’t need all you can afford to give it.”  

Audubon opposes proposed CAFO in Newton County

    The Indiana Audubon Society is formally opposing the proposed Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) on property located next to The Nature Conservancy’s Efroymson Restoration at Kankakee Sands in Newton County.   

Winter wonders
Sports banquet honors Blackford athletes who filled the community with many ‘cheer’-ful times

‘Watt’ a great performance!

    The Blackford Junior High wrestling team finished off its season at Oak Hill recently by participating in the CIC JH Wrestling Championships. Evan Watt took 1st at 113 pounds. Ethan Gee finished 4th at 138 pounds. The team finished 8th overall.

Junior High girl swimmers fall just short in final meet

    The JH swim teams ended their seasons against Jay County. The girls made it interesting, but ultimately fell, 92-84. They finished their season 3-5. The boys were defeated 132-43 to finish 1-7. The co-ed team, which did not swim last night, finished a 2-0. The future looks bright for Bru…

Medical Debt Guide: How To Deal With High Medical Bills
(NAPSI)—A comprehensive 2016 survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation and The New York Times found that one in five (20 percent) working-age Americans with health insurance and 53 percent of uninsured Americans reported having problems with medical bills in the past year.

Should You Stay In Your Home Or Move During Retirement?
(NAPSI)—The choice about where to live in retirement is one of the most crucial decisions that a senior makes. It’s not just a major financial consideration, it’s also a highly emotional issue as a retiree’s home is often the anchor to their golden years.

WHAT IS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT?

    What is economic development and how does it work in a small rural community? This seems to be the question on many minds within recent weeks. The Blackford County Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC) has decided at the benefit of clarity and transparency these questions should be an…

Mayor’s Memo

    Tis the season for golf carts so get those carts out and get them inspected and the fee is still only $10. The new golf cart stickers are here and will be valid thru April 30, 2019.